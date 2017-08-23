Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kyle from Joliet

Did Kyle from Joliet make his hometown proud on Roman’s College of Country this morning?

If you want to make your hometown proud and try and topple Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!

Here’s today’s questions (an answers too!)

  1. This singer will hit Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia….all in the same day….when his new album “Life Changes” is released.  Who is it? (Thomas Rhett)
  2. Many in country music say that performing on this stage in Nashville, Tennessee is one of their crowing achievements.  What is it? (Grand Ole Opry)
  3. The song “Think A Little Less” was originally going to be done by Thomas Rhett, but he decided not to do it.  Who had a hit with that song instead? (Michael Ray)
  4. Midland’s debut album called “On The Rocks” comes out on September 22nd.  How many members are there in Midland? (Three)
  5. This singer is releasing a live album called “Live in No Shoes Nation” that will feature artists like Taylor Swift and Eric Church.  Whose album is it? (Kenny Chesney)
