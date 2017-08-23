Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kyle from Joliet

Did Kyle from Joliet make his hometown proud on Roman’s College of Country this morning?
Here’s today’s questions (an answers too!)
- This singer will hit Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia….all in the same day….when his new album “Life Changes” is released. Who is it? (Thomas Rhett)
- Many in country music say that performing on this stage in Nashville, Tennessee is one of their crowing achievements. What is it? (Grand Ole Opry)
- The song “Think A Little Less” was originally going to be done by Thomas Rhett, but he decided not to do it. Who had a hit with that song instead? (Michael Ray)
- Midland’s debut album called “On The Rocks” comes out on September 22nd. How many members are there in Midland? (Three)
- This singer is releasing a live album called “Live in No Shoes Nation” that will feature artists like Taylor Swift and Eric Church. Whose album is it? (Kenny Chesney)