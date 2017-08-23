VIDEO: Old Dominion Explain To Stylz and Roman About How Their Music Stops Babies From Crying!

Filed Under: Babies, Breakfast, Bub City, Crying, Dive Bar Tour, Little Big Town, Nashville, Old Dominion, Powerball, radio, Stadiums

Music can be soothing and Old Dominion have a story that proves that!

They tell Stylz and Roman the story of a mother who sent them a video of her baby, who would only stop crying when an Old Dominion song was played!

What’s the difference between playing dive bars compared to stadiums?

They revealed that backstage at Bub City last night as well as what they’d do if they won tonight’s Powerball, how they hooked up with Little Big Town and more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live