WATCH: Rebecca & Randall Talk Adoption in Heartwarming Season 2 Promo of “This Is Us”

“He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child,” Mandy Moore’s character Rebecca says in the new teaser for season 2 of This Is Us.

If this 3-minute clip is any indication of what we’re to expect this season, it’s a LOT of crying.

In the just released teaser, Randall approaches his mother with concerns that Beth isn’t ready for a third child.

He’s looking for some guidance, which forces Rebecca to become really honest about how she was convinced to adopt him after Kate and Kevin’s sibling died at birth.

She admits that she wasn’t on board with the idea of adopting but Jack was so persistent and it eventually became the best decision she ever made.

“That child became my life, he became you,” she tells him in the heartwarming clip.

Watch the clip below and be prepared to be moved to tears when the series returns on September 26th.