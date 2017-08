If you haven’t bought a Power Ball ticket yet, you might want to grab one!

The estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now sitting at 700 MILLION DOLLARS!

That’s the second largest in history!

Good luck!

Also…

Stylz and Roman discuss why one ESPN sportscaster’s name has gotten him pulled from announcing an upcoming game.

Is it a smart move….or political correctness gone wild?

Take a listen to this What’s Trending update and let us know!