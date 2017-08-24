Dixie Chicks Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Issues’

By Scott T. Sterling

The Dixie Chicks live cover of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Issues” from the band’s DCX MMXVI World Tour is just one of the highlights from a new release set chronicling the comeback jaunt.

The DCX MMXVI Live CD and DVD package hits retailers on September 1, and features the trio performing a selection of their hits as well as other covers takes, including Prince (“Nothing Compares 2 U”) and Bob Dylan (“Mississippi”), according to Rolling Stone.

Watch the Dixie Chicks’ version of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Issues” below.