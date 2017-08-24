Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Julie From Itasca

Want your chance at Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Email Mornings@US99.com!
This morning Roman’s opponent was Julie from Itasca.
Coincidentally, Roman grew up in Bloomingdale, which isn’t far from there!
Here’s today’s questions:
- Shania Twain has just signed on to star in the racing themed movie ‘Trading Paint.” What country is Twain originally from? (Canada)
- You might find Anderson East’s girlfriend singing about her “Little Red Wagon” or even about the “Tin Man.” Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)
- Both Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood picked up trophies at the recent Teen Choice Awards. How many kids does Underwood have with husband Mike Fischer? (One…a son)
- This singer’s wife just gave birth to a baby girl named Ada James. Who is the baby daddy? (Thomas Rhett)
- Willie Nelson had to cut short a concert in this “Mile High” city because of breathing problems. He felt better once he moved to a lower altitude. What city was it? (Denver)