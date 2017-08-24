Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Julie From Itasca

Filed Under: Ada James, AndHunt, Canada, Carrie Underwood, children, concert, Denver, shania twain, Teen Choice Awards, Thomas Rhett, Trading paint, Willie Nelson
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Want your chance at Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Email Mornings@US99.com!

This morning Roman’s opponent was Julie from Itasca.

Coincidentally, Roman grew up in Bloomingdale, which isn’t far from there!

Here’s today’s questions:

  1. Shania Twain has just signed on to star in the racing themed movie ‘Trading Paint.” What country is Twain originally from? (Canada)
  2. You might find Anderson East’s girlfriend singing about her “Little Red Wagon” or even about the “Tin Man.”  Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)
  3. Both Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood picked up trophies at the recent Teen Choice Awards.  How many kids does Underwood have with husband Mike Fischer? (One…a son)
  4. This singer’s wife just gave birth to a baby girl named Ada James.  Who is the baby daddy? (Thomas Rhett)
  5. Willie Nelson had to cut short a concert in this “Mile High” city because of breathing problems.  He felt better once he moved to a lower altitude.  What city was it? (Denver)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live