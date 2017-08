So, Stylz and Roman have know US99 music director Marci Braun for more than 5 years.

But what they didn’t know, is how to pronounce her last name!

It’s spelled B-R-A-U-N….so they’ve been saying it like BRAWN.

It’s actually pronounced like BROWN!

Opps!

She’s not the only person that suffers from this either!

Stylz and Roman talked to several callers, including one that gets called a BROSKI all the time….and that’s not even her name!