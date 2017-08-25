Canaan Smith Hospitalized Due to Stomach Pains After Show in Pennsylvania

Sending positive vibes to Canaan Smith.

The singer was rushed to a hospital for the second time in two days after his show in Pennsylvania.

Smith posted pictures of himself in the ambulance and hospital after his show writing:

“Where do I start? I missed bus call Tuesday night cause I came down with something fierce…lost all body fluids and felt like a knife was being twisted around in my stomach. 😷 Flew out the next morning to try and put on a show for PA. Here’s how it turned out…For the record, I will ALWAYS give you everything I’ve got. Thanks for the support, Pennsylvania. And thanks to the fine medics/nurses/doctors at State College for taking care of me. Waking up feeling much better on my birthday 🤠See ya tonight, Delaware.”

He did not reveal what illness caused his hospital visit but did admit he needed rest and fluids.

Could he be burnt out from touring? It happens to artists all the time.

Hopefully, he’ll take it easy and fans in Delaware will understand!