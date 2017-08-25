Here’s How You Can Score Tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Tour

When Taylor Swift makes a comeback, she goes all in.

I’m talking new controversial single, bold video that’s debuting at the MTV VMAs this Sunday and a tour!

Alright, first things first, the album, Reputation, drops Nov. 10th, which means that the tour will likely come sometime in 2018.

While there are no tour dates YET, she is preparing for it because she immediately launched Taylor Swift Tix website in conjunction with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan feature.

The feature allows fans to pre-register to buy tickets, which ultimately gives them a better chance at purchasing directly before they end up going to scalpers or bots.

Fans must first register on the page using their Ticketmaster account and put in their preferred city.

Then they have to complete a series of “boost activities” to earn a better place in the ticket line.

Activities include pre-ordering her album and watching the lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Registration on the site is open till Nov. 28th so if you want to avoid the rush of fans, wait a little and simply enjoy the #TaylorIsBack party!