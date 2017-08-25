Shania Twain Finally Explains Brad Pitt Reference in “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

Shania Twain may be the one woman that wasn’t “impressed much” by Brad Pitt. Or his naked photos.

In the 1997 hit, Twian sings “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt, That don’t impress me much.”

Fans have always wondered why she name-dropped the actor and finally, after 20-years, she’s explaining the meaning behind it.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain told Billboard. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine]. And this was all the rage”

“I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she revealed.. “I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Alright, so it wasn’t just Brad Pitt… she wouldn’t be phased by any hot dude naked!

Still, we know Brad Pitt wasn’t fond of the reference as he revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2011, he’d rather have been featured in a heavy metal song.

Don’t worry Brad, you still impress us very much, even after all these years!