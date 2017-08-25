Taylor Swift Teases ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is a dizzying restatement of her creative brand: Part Kanye West diss, part infectious Right Said Fred earworm. Swift goes all-in on her critics and adversaries, and a teaser for her video strikes the same fearsome sensibility. As the lead single from her sixth studio effort Reputation, the visuals will set the tone for the album’s rollout.

Good Morning America released the teaser this morning, featuring Swift perched on a throne, chewing strings of diamonds and glaring down the camera with a team of backup dancers. We get a glimpse of slithering snakes, a Louis XIV style ballroom and plenty of mean-mugging.

Swift’s team announced that the video will drop during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by her pop peer and sometime-rival Katy Perry. Swift is not scheduled to appear or perform during the broadcast. Rumors abounded that Swift and Perry may bury the hatchet during a live performance—but producers quickly shut them down, according to US magazine.

Reputation is scheduled for a November 10 release, so in addition to “Look What You Made Me Do,” expect to hear more promotional singles before the album drops. Watch the teaser for Reputation‘s first video here: