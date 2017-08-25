Tim McGraw’s New Venture Will Help You Get in Shape!

Getting a bod like Tim McGraw just became a whole lot easier!

The country superstar just announced that he will be partnering with Snap Fitness to create a line of fitness clubs called Tru Mav Signature Clubs.

McGraw is designing the gyms in conjunction with his trainer, Roger Yuan.

“Fitness and healthy living are a key part of my music and life, which is why I want to encourage you to leave your comfort zone and get fit!” McGraw wrote on Instagram.

McGraw reveals he will work with several fitness organizations to create a variety of workouts that will help people get in shape.

“When I really got serious about fitness, I thought it would be a cool world to be in,” he tells Men’s Fitness. “The biggest impact I could have was with people who already knew what they were doing. Snap shared the same passions that I had, and the space that they had and the way that they handled their space was something that was really appealing to me.”

Hmm… do you think McGraw being our trainer would be too much to ask for?!