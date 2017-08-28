Could a “Reba” Reboot Be Happening Soon?

Growing up, I would run home after school to watch shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Will & Grace and Reba.

So far, only Will & Grace has received a revival, which is debuting this fall, but there has been some talk about a Reba reboot.

Reba McEntire walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday and revealed whether or not the network would be into it.

“There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too,” she told Entertainment Tonight adding that the cast would “love to do it.”

Reba aired from 2001 to 2007 on The WB and The CW. Personally, I think enough time has passed for it to make sense, especially since we all realized just how much we missed the Barbara Jean and Reba hate-but-love relationship after seeing them together on a few episodes of Baby Daddy!

The show ended and Melissa Peterman’s schedule recently freed up…. just saying.

What’s the cast of Reba been up to since the show ended?

Joanne Garcia – Cheyenne Hart

Joanne got married in 2010 to Nick Swisher and welcome 2 daughters. She remained in the spot light with roles in The Astronaut Wives Club and playing Ariel in Once Upon a Time. She’s currently signed on to ABC’s Gospel of Kevin.

We are the luckiest because of YOU, @yourboyswish! Happy Father's Day to you and all the amazing, loving, and devoted fathers out there! A post shared by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Steve Howey – Van Montgomery

Steve married Sarah Shahi in 2009 and welcomed three kids. He’s made a name for himself playing Kevin on Shameless since 2011 and will be starring in upcoming comedy Unleashed.

Slayin. Just sayin… @theonlysarahshahi @showtime @shameless #mayweathermcgregor A post shared by Steve Howey (@stevehowey) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Christopher Rich – Brock Hart

Christopher appeared on Melissa & Joey, guest-starred on Disney’s Shake It Up and scored a recurring role in his wife’s Polish-language TV Show “Wives of Hollywood.”

Red Carpet fallout at FightNight! Sometimes you just gotta laugh. A post shared by Chris Rich (@actor_christopher_rich) on Apr 12, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Melissa Peterman – Barbara Jean Booker Hart

She played Bonnie Wheeler in Freeform’s hilarious comedy Baby Daddy.

Thank you @glsenofficial for having us tonight! Thank you for everything you do! #acceptance #inclusivity #PRIDE #glsen A post shared by Melissa Peterman (@melissapeterman) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Mitch Holleman – Jake Hart

Little Jake is little no more. He stayed out of the spotlight for the most part but did have guest roles on Shake It Up and Bus Driver.

deck the halls tho 🎅🏾 A post shared by deadmickeyrourke (@mitchholleman) on Dec 17, 2016 at 12:02pm PST

Scarlett Pomers – Kyra Hart