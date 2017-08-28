Could a “Reba” Reboot Be Happening Soon?

Growing up, I would run home after school to watch shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Will & Grace and Reba.
So far, only Will & Grace has received a revival, which is debuting this fall, but there has been some talk about a Reba reboot.
Reba McEntire walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday and revealed whether or not the network would be into it.
“There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too,” she told Entertainment Tonight adding that the cast would “love to do it.”
