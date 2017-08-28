Country artists helping Houston

It’s been a horribly heartbreaking & worrying time watching the devastation unfold in Houston after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. And the damage isn’t even done as flood waters continue to rise as the rain from now-tropical storm Harvey continues to fall over South Eastern Texas for reportedly the next 3 days.

Country artists have stepped up to help those in the midst of the devastation & have rallied their fans to do the same. The damage done by Harvey will take YEARS for Houston, and other hard-hit cities like Rockport, to fully recover.

Every bit helps. Whether it’s water, food, clothing, or funds. Texas needs us. **According to their website, you can donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.**

Miranda Lambert has been sharing information on how you can help those affected by Harvey…



