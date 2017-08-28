Houston News Reporter Saves Trucker Stuck In Flood

By Kasper

Houston reporter Brandi Smith was live on north Houston’s beltway when she saw a semi-truck surrounded by water. The cab was filling up with water with the driver still inside.

She saw the Sheriff’s Office rescue boat coming down the highway so she flagged them down to alert them that a man was trapped in his truck in the water.

The flooding is Houston is devastating. The city is basically under water. People have died and they expected to receive another 20inches of rain this week. If you want to donate to help visit rdcrss.org/harvey or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

