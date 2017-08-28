How to help Hurricane Harvey victims

It has truly been devastating to see what has happened in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The rescue efforts are still underway as the flood waters continue to rise, and cleanup efforts are just beginning. The rebuild process will be years long… Every little bit helps. If you want to help, here are great ways to do so:

DONATE to the RED CROSS

According to their website, people can donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

DONATE to the GoFundMe page Chris Young started for Harvey Relief



MORE WAYS TO HELP.