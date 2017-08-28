How to help Hurricane Harvey victims

By Kimmie Caruba
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Homes are seen inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It has truly been devastating to see what has happened in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The rescue efforts are still underway as the flood waters continue to rise, and cleanup efforts are just beginning. The rebuild process will be years long… Every little bit helps. If you want to help, here are great ways to do so:

DONATE to the RED CROSS
According to their website, people can donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

DONATE to the GoFundMe page Chris Young started for Harvey Relief

MORE WAYS TO HELP.

