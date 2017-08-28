Miley Cyrus Channels Country Roots for “Younger Now” VMA’s Performance

Miley Cyrus sings “change is a thing you can count on,” in her new song “Younger Now” and it rings true on the VMAs stage this year.

Miley has changed. She’s gone from twerking on Robin Thicke while wearing nude undergarments and holding up a foam finger to showing off her pipes and rocking a retro Elvis-Presley-inspied romper.

Her performance, accompanied by a crew of elderly, edgy dancers and youngsters on motorcycles, reconnected her with her country roots – poodle skirts and all.

Not to mention it was a performance her own father could actually watch! Hey Billy Ray!

Many fans bashed her performance last night but I actually enjoyed the simplicity of it; we’ve always known Miley was a good singer (cue her cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene) but usually all the chaos takes front and center.

This time around, her vocals took the lead.

I get it, being an artist means discovering different versions of yourself, which Miley has done through the years, but sometimes, just being Miley is enough.

“Younger Now” is off Cyrus’ new album of the same name, due out September 29, and it’s likely, it will be some of her most personal and most mature work yet.