Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Valerie From Wheaton

With Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tickets hanging in the balance, Valerie from Wheaton tried to get the best of Roman in the College of Country Knowledge.
Did she win or did Roman take her to school?
Here’s today’s questions and answers:
- This singer says he and his wife named their new daughter Ada James for two reasons. Ada was a name his wife had a dream about and James is his uncle’s name. What singer is Ada James dad? (Thomas Rhett)
- As part of their ‘Crossroads’ episode, Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys teamed up for “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” What network does Crossroads air on? (CMT)
- In college this “Round Here Buzz” singer was in a band called “The Mountain Boys” which featured his college roommate, brother, and a fellow guitarist. What singer was it? (Eric Church)
- Luke Bryan says he loves collaborating with other artists. What is the title of the song that Bryan did with Florida Georgia Line? (This Is How We Roll)
- This “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer was a college baseball pitcher but took up songwriting after getting injured. Who is he? (Brett Young)