Taylor Debuted New Video At VMAs

TAYLOR SWIFTreleased her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday night, and the world went DOG NUTS over it.

On its first day, it was streamed more than 8 million times on Spotify, and got 19 million views on YouTube. Those are both records.

“Billboard”says it could sell 500,000 copies in its first week, which would be the biggest sales week for a track since ADELE’s “Hello” in 2015.

Meanwhile, the video debuted last night on the “VMAs”. It ends with several versions of Taylor from different points in her career sniping at each other.

One Taylor tells another Taylor to stop making her “surprise face” because it’s annoying . . . and another Taylor gets berated for, quote, “playing the victim again.”