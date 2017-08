Can a girl get a vanilla shake?

Like they do when any big star comes to town, Lauren Alaina talked with Stylz and Roman before her free show at Navy Pier on Friday!

She told the guys about her first date with her current boyfriend and how it was a Steak and Shake.

Lauren didn’t remember much about it, but her man remember everything they ate, down to what type of shake she had!

Talk about some brownie points!