You Have To Listen To This Violin Cover of Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road”

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” has been the soundtrack of your summer, but you’ve never heard it like this.

Youtube violinist taped his own rendition and while stripped of vocals, the violin gives the song a whole new layer.

Check it out below:

“Body Like a Back Road” has been the most-downloaded country song of the year and reached 100 million total streams in record time.

And while we love the OG, we definitely think Hunt should bring Demola on stage with him. Possibly even release a remixed classical version?