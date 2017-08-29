Chase Rice creates campaign with HDEU to benefit Harvey victims

The one good thing to come out of the devastating tragedy that is continuing in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane (and Tropical Storm) Harvey, is to see the compassion & action that the Texas community & America has done to help those affected.

Chase Rice is the latest artist to take action, teaming up with Head Down Eyes Up, his clothing brand, Chase will match every dollar spent on the site, from now through September 30th. Additionally, “every dime” HDEU makes in the same time period will be donated to support those affected.

So if you spent $15 on HDEU, you’d really be providing $30 for the people of Texas with Chase Rice’s matched amount. Pretty phenomenal ❤

To check out Head Down Eyes Up.

If you don’t know the story behind Chase’s experience with HDEU…

