How Is Everything In Houston Post Hurricane Harvey? Stylz & Roman Called To Find Out…

Even though the worst of Hurricane Harvey was this past weekend, it’s still raining there and another 20 INCHEs of rain is expected.

Major portions of Houston are underwater.

Stylz and Roman decided to call their former B96 co-worker Jason Cage, who is now on the air in Houston to get a first person perspective on what is going on.

He tried to leave Houston but was unable to because all the roads around him are flooded.

Jason was able to make it a grocery store which was packed because it could be weeks, months or even longer before everything is back up and running somewhat normally.

After talking with Jason, Stylz and Roman also called a Kroger store to see exactly what people are stocking up on in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey….