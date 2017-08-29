Jake Owen shares emotional post following birthday

Jake Owen turned 36 yesterday & although it was his special day, he shone the spotlight on someone else (exactly how he wants it to be EVERY day).

Jake Owen shared how his day with his daughter Pearl was one of the best birthday’s he’s ever had. “This little girl Pearl is the reason I wake up every day and TRY to be the best man I can be,” Owen shared on Instagram.

“Every day it’s a challenge to be the best Dad I can be to her and make sure she knows that there isn’t a song, a show, or anything that comes before her.”

“I’m so lucky I have this little girl to constantly remind me of my purpose on this earth.”