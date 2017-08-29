Lady Antebellum’s Merchandise Proceeds Will Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey, now a Category 4 storm, is wrecking havoc on Texas and destroying everything in its path.

Seven have been reported dead so far and thousands displaced, fleeing the comforts of their homes, which are being filled up with rising water levels.

Country artists are leaping into action help those affected by the tragedy.

Chris Young donated $100,000 to the RedCross and launched a GoFundMe page to raise 50,000 for those impacted.

Josh Abbott Band, who are Texas natives, made pledges through JAB Cares and are selling a “My Texas” t-shirt, with proceeds going to relief efforts in affected states.

Miranda Lambert announced that her MuttNation Foundation was heading to Texas to support local animal shelters and stranded pets.

Now Lady Antebellum are joining in the efforts; they announced that they will be donating the merchandise proceeds from their show in Dallas to relief efforts.

Lady A, much like Coldplay, were set to play in Houston on Saturday but were forced to cancel their show.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey,” the singers wrote in a tweet announcing the cancellation.

If you or someone you know would like to donate money, food, shelter or volunteers, click right HERE!