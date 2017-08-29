Luke Bryan’s Tour Truck Stopped Traffic When it Crashed into Overpass

Luke Bryan’s summer tour, Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour, hit a major bump in the road when his equipment truck hit an overpass in New York early Monday morning.

According to a police report, Bryan’s tractor trailer crashed into the Sunrise Highway overpass just a few hours after he performed at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

Seems like the driver didn’t realize the truck was so high and got wedged in there around 2:30am.

NBC reports that usually, tractor-trailers are not permitted on parkways but oftentimes, special permits are issued for vehicles associated with performances at the theater.

Who crashed Luke Bryan's party!? Glad to hear everyone is okay! #nycountryswag • 📸: @zone2photo A post shared by NYCountrySwag.com (@nycountryswag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

Bryan usually stops traffic for different reason… like FOUR shows in New York City.

Bryan’s been having some bad luck on his current tour. In addition to the accident, he’s been suffering from severe allergies, which he apologized for after Sunday’s show. (We get you Bryan, we suffer from ’em too!)

We’re hoping that when his tour ends on October 7th, he’ll finally be able to relax.

Although he did tease a holiday album so maybe he’ll have to wait till 2018!