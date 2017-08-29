Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Show Off Their Pipes in Carpool Karaoke Teaser

Just like the old days when they Cyrus family used to take road trips together!

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus are teaming up for some tunes during Apple Music’s new series, which adopted the concept from The Late Late Show starring James Corden. (Don’t worry, he’s still got a say in the franchise, although he’s no longer the host!)

Billy Ray posted the 30 second teaser on Twitter, revealing that the at some point, the two will duet on “Little Red Caboose.”

Just finished FB live @NoahCyrus to get this! @MileyCyrus THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS! @AppleMusic @CarpoolKaraoke gave this to me to leak to you! pic.twitter.com/kHRhReRjO1 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 23, 2017

But that’s not all! You know the Cyrus family is big and talented so they are ALL JOINING IN ON THE FUN.

That’s right, we get to watch momma Trish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Trace Cyrus all sing together!

They even crash a kiddie party:

The episode airs August 29th in full!

The father-daughter duo are taking over Hollywood recently with the addition of Billy Ray to The Voice as Miley’s advisor!