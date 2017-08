In what’s shaping up to be a natural disaster the size of which we’ve never seen before, folks wide and far are helping our brothers & sisters in Houston any way we can!

Miranda Lambert was born & raised in Texas. She announced yesterday her #MuttNation team is headed there to aid all the farm animals …

Our team is headed to Texas! We want to give support to municipal shelters in the Houston area! Friends, please #PrayForTexas! pic.twitter.com/3vcqrf2wAP — MuttNation (@Mutt_Nation) August 28, 2017

What can you and I do to help? Text REDCROSS to 90999 for an instant $10 donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.