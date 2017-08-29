Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Michelle From Hoffman Estates

Do you have the guts to challenge Roman in the College of Country Knowledge like Michelle from Hoffman Estates did?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Dan and Shay know how tough it can be to travel with pets….because they take their dogs on tour with them. What Shay’s last name? (Mooney)
- The music video for the song “Something I’m Good At” features this singer dressed in a suit setting off a chain of events as he walks down a street. Who sings “Something I’m Good At”? (Brett Eldredge)
- Which member of Lady Antebellum is expecting twins? (Hillary Scott)
- Chris Lane received a gold record for his song “For Her” a couple of minutes before hitting the stage at this iconic Chicago venue a couple of weeks ago. Where was Lane performing? (Wrigley Field)
- Maddie & Tae announced their own fashion denim brand called Black Daisy the other day. What Maddie and Tae song made fun of bro-country? (Girl In A Country Song)