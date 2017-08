So backstage at Saturday’s Zac Brown Band show, Stylz had a slight mishap doing a shot of whiskey.

Nobody’s sure how, but he poured the drink up his nose!

It burned like nobody’s business and has soured him on whiskey for a while.

But, everybody has a certain drink, maybe something they drank a little too much of, that even the sight of it, makes them feel sick.

What was it for the US99 listeners? Listen and find out…