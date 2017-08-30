10 Great Country Songs About Texas

With Hurricane Harvey destorying towns, homes and everything else in it’s path in Texas, we decided to put together a list of some of the best songs about Texas and Houston.

We’re thinking about everyone affected and displaced right now and are sending good vibes your way.

If you’d like to donate or help out, please click HERE!

She’s Like Texas – Josh Abbot Band

The Bluest Eyes in Texas – Restless Heart

Beautiful Texas – Willie Nelson

Galveston – Glen Campbell

El Paso – Marty Robbins

Heaven, Hell or Houston – Keith Norris

Amarillo by Morning – George Strait

My Texas – Josh Abbott Band Ft. Pat Green

Chasing That Neon Rainbow – Alan Jackson

God Blessed Texas – Little Texas