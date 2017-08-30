10 Great Country Songs About Texas

Filed Under: Texas
Houston [Getty Images]
HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: A view of the Houston skyline at dusk on March 26, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

With Hurricane Harvey destorying towns, homes and everything else in it’s path in Texas, we decided to put together a list of some of the best songs about Texas and Houston.

We’re thinking about everyone affected and displaced right now and are sending good vibes your way.

If you’d like to donate or help out, please click HERE!

 

 

She’s Like Texas – Josh Abbot Band 

 

The Bluest Eyes in Texas – Restless Heart

Beautiful Texas – Willie Nelson

Galveston – Glen Campbell

 

El Paso – Marty Robbins

 

Heaven, Hell or Houston – Keith Norris

 

Amarillo by Morning – George Strait

 

My Texas – Josh Abbott Band Ft. Pat Green

 

Chasing That Neon Rainbow – Alan Jackson

 

 

God Blessed Texas – Little Texas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live