FGL Turns CMT Crossroads Viewing Party into Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey’s second landfall has inundated Texas and Louisiana with more than 5o inches of rain and water levels continue to rise.

Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman posted that the whole city is underwater right now. Videos emerged showing Houston’s interstate transformed into what you could have mistaken for an ocean.

There have already been at least 30 deaths related to the Category 4 storm and its aftermath and an estimated 30 to 40 thousand homes have been destroyed.

The whole situation is heartbreaking and all we can really do is try to donate time and money to help the victims.

Celebrities, including country stars, are rallying to help families in anyway they can.

Florida Georgia Line decided to host a last-minute fundraiser at their venue/restaurant FGL house tonight, which will also serve as a viewing party for their CMT Crossroads episode with the Backstreet Boys.

Those who donate $25 to the American Red Cross will automatically gain entry to a VIP section in the FGL Houses’s basement lounge, which will have complimentary appetizers and raffle prizes.

If you would like to make a donation to any of the charities/organizations helping out, click HERE!