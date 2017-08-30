Guy’s Apartment Is Haunted And He’s Documenting All Of It On Twitter

Warning: This post contains language and some pretty spooky stuff.

Here’s something that will keep you up a night. A writer is claiming that he is being haunted by a dead child named ‘Dear David’ and he’s documenting the entire thing on Twitter.The guy, Adam Ellis, is known for his comics on Buzzfeed. Anyways, Adam has a serious problem.

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

NO BIG DEAL.Buckle up, folks. This is going to be a long blog. I’ll let Mr. Ellis tell you what’s going on.

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

(You are absolutely not sleeping tonight, FYI.)

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I was like, “Who?” And she said, “Dear David. You saw him.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then she added, “But never try to ask him a third question, or he’ll kill you.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

OH SUPER CASUAL HE’S TRYING TO KILL HIM TOO.

In the dream, I say, “Dear David, how did you die?” He mumbles, “An accident in a store.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I’m frozen with fear. I ask, “Who pushed the shelf?” David doesn’t answer. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I realize that I’ve asked a third question, which I’m not supposed to do. At that point, I wake up, absolutely terrified. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I even try different names—Daniel, Dylan, Devon. Nothing. A few weeks go by without incident. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Another month or two goes by, and I sort of forget about Dear David. I think he lost track of me because I moved upstairs. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it. pic.twitter.com/97oSBLfOIw — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I am not okay.

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/30mLSqYhXo — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Is it just me or is is there something in the first photo, right where the bannister meets the shelves? Hiding on the stairs. pic.twitter.com/s1g9bRzOPj — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I wasn’t sure if it was a smudge or something so I took a second photo from inside. There was something out there. pic.twitter.com/NnHepK90aC — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I am pretty scared. pic.twitter.com/Z6CZ8c20EA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Adam got a ton of advice from people, which you can read here , but let’s continue with what he had to say.He started using a recorder to see if he could hear anything strange while he was asleep.

Most of them are pretty vague. A couple them are passing cars and the like, but there are three that I’m interested in. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

The first is a snapping sound & what seems like a single step. It’s odd because I didn’t get out of bed all night. https://t.co/j3Inwh4Sx0 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

This one is weird because out of 33 recordings, this is the ONLY one that has that strange electric sound throughout https://t.co/2bQqU0yMYX — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

These happened between 2-3 AM. I have no explanation for them. I’ll keep recording and share if I find anything curious. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 11, 2017

The next day, Adam decided to get out of his apartment for the weekend (wise) and took a selfie before he left.

Getting the eff outta my haunted apartment for the weekend ✌🏻👻 pic.twitter.com/30Tk4Xzmm9 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 12, 2017

Someone tweeted him back claiming to see Dear David. Honestly, I saw it and I’m flipping out.

Eyes, nose and mouth, misshapen head, small stature. Please tell me it’s just a painting. pic.twitter.com/MnxWT4j4mr — PsychoKineticEditing (@Psy_Kin_Editing) August 12, 2017

Things get worse, guys.

I bought a Polaroid camera this weekend, because they’re fun and dorky. I decided to take a few photos around my apartment. pic.twitter.com/NGHLzI8wQR — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

The Polaroid developed completely black. pic.twitter.com/glMnAE3TJ1 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

Chill. Chill.

The photo on the left is me covering the lens with my finger. The one on the right is my fully lit hallway taken just after midnight. pic.twitter.com/g652MVqRj9 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

I’ll record myself sleeping again tonight, and I have sage being delivered tomorrow. As always, I’ll keep you in the loop. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

People were skeptical, so Adam recorded himself taking the photos.

Ok, one last thing cause I wanted to double check. Here’s a couple video of me taking photos: pic.twitter.com/JFtqJqdiaE — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

And then the hallway: pic.twitter.com/C4creSBjvO — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

It came out totally black again, for a second time. pic.twitter.com/ZiGsr5hcgh — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

Someone told me to take photos from farther away so I tried that. Once with my iPhone and once with the Polaroid. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

Left is with my phone. Right is with with Polaroid. The hall light was on both times. Why is it pitch black each time with the Polaroid? pic.twitter.com/Sh94OKP0xA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 14, 2017

Everyone right now:

A couple people have pointed this out, which I don’t have a real explanation for. pic.twitter.com/1rI5aktw9a — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 17, 2017

Adam took the advice of many and ordered sage.

Folks have been urging me to get some sage, so did. pic.twitter.com/NfUL9Z0Xxf — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

Saging the hall, and definitely saging the hell out of this rocking chair. pic.twitter.com/rMrRaBlOaE — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

Well, guess what? It didn’t work. It made everything worse. *Throws out my sage*

I haven’t dreamed about David in a few months, but he appeared again last night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

In the dream, my bedroom was filled with hazy smoke, but I could see David sitting in the chair across the room. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

Anyway, it feels like a bad omen. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 15, 2017

This happened twice.

I’m not sure why I didn’t fight back in the dream, or how he was strong enough to pull me, but that’s dream logic for you. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

I’d woken up with a huge bruise on my arm. pic.twitter.com/EakFRwX2iW — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE

There could be a totally logical explanation for it, so I brushed it off. I went to get coffee, which I do every weekend. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

I’ve lived in the neighborhood for over 4 years, and the place has always been jam-packed with carts getting serviced. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

But today, it was completely abandoned. The whole warehouse was totally gutted and empty. pic.twitter.com/zP1ZnWvrL9 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

Basically the only thing in the entire warehouse was a single green chair. pic.twitter.com/lvZGsGXQN6 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

If you recall, David first appeared in my green rocking chair. It could be nothing, but it’s weird that it was the only thing left behind. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 21, 2017

Did you think we were done? We aren’t.

My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You’ll notice that I answered once, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nozoMffWHs — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Since this has been happening for days on end, I thought it might be an automated telemarketer or something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

After about a minute, the static stopped, and there was silence. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Then, just as I was about to hang up, I heard a very small voice whisper, “hello.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Just, “hello.” A flat statement. So quiet I could barely hear it. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

I watched TV until dawn because I was too scared to go to sleep. I sort of feel like I’m losing my mind. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

But after three weeks of weird shit happening, I don’t know how to make sense of it all. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

The only thing I feel like I can do right now is write everything down. So that’s what I’m doing. And that’s what I’ll keep doing. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

We now have video.

So, I moved the green chair out of the bedroom weeks ago. It’s been in various parts of the living room ever since. (thread) pic.twitter.com/aqq5RTjiRj — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Also, I’m going on vacation to Japan in 3 weeks, & I keep thinking if I can make it to my trip, this will all end, as dumb as that sounds. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Anyway, last week I bough a pet monitoring camera so I can keep an eye on the cats while I’m overseas. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

It also alerts you to sound and movement via an app. (I blacked out the company, since I doubt they want to be associated with ghosts) pic.twitter.com/sp4ZwFHDp6 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

My phone pinged periodically through the evening, alerting me to the cats running around and playing. Normal stuff. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

So I watched the feed again. Still nothing. I watched it a third time, and finally noticed something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Oh god.

Here’s the feed of that alert. pic.twitter.com/6FHmUyIRBx — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Yes, I know it’s weird to own a turtle shell, but my family lives in Montana and I picked it up last year at a native trading post. pic.twitter.com/9rECEv7iYh — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Then someone pointed something else out.

Wait, wtf. Someone just pointed out that one of the blue chair in the background disappears in the second video. pic.twitter.com/mhlslwwzlV — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

I just went and checked and the blue chair is back where it’s supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/8Z1R14ipiG — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Wait, now people are pointing out the chair is still there, it’s just the lighting. This is too much. I’m taking a xanax and going to bed. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

And that is all Adam has updated us with lately.Adam, if you’re reading… MOVE.Or call the GhostBusters.