Guy’s Apartment Is Haunted And He’s Documenting All Of It On Twitter

By Kasper
Warning: This post contains language and some pretty spooky stuff.

giphy Guys Apartment Is Haunted And Hes Documenting All Of It On Twitter
Here’s something that will keep you up a night. A writer is claiming that he is being haunted by a dead child named ‘Dear David’ and he’s documenting the entire thing on Twitter.The guy, Adam Ellis, is known for his comics on Buzzfeed.

Anyways, Adam has a serious problem.

NO BIG DEAL.Buckle up, folks. This is going to be a long blog. I’ll let Mr. Ellis tell you what’s going on.
(You are absolutely not sleeping tonight, FYI.)
OH SUPER CASUAL HE’S TRYING TO KILL HIM TOO.
 
 
I am not okay.
Adam got a ton of advice from people, which you can read here, but let’s continue with what he had to say.He started using a recorder to see if he could hear anything strange while he was asleep.
The next day, Adam decided to get out of his apartment for the weekend (wise) and took a selfie before he left.
Someone tweeted him back claiming to see Dear David. Honestly, I saw it and I’m flipping out.
Things get worse, guys.
Chill. Chill.
People were skeptical, so Adam recorded himself taking the photos.
Everyone right now:
giphy Guys Apartment Is Haunted And Hes Documenting All Of It On Twitter
Adam took the advice of many and ordered sage.
Well, guess what? It didn’t work. It made everything worse. *Throws out my sage*
This happened twice.
NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE
Did you think we were done? We aren’t.
We now have video.
Oh god.
giphy Guys Apartment Is Haunted And Hes Documenting All Of It On Twitter
Then someone pointed something else out.
And that is all Adam has updated us with lately.Adam, if you’re reading… MOVE.Or call the GhostBusters.

giphy Guys Apartment Is Haunted And Hes Documenting All Of It On Twitter
