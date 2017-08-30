Justin Moore Announces “Hell on a Highway Tour” with Special Guest Dylan Scott

Justin Moore announces his #HellOnAHighwayTour with special guest opener Dylan Scott!!!
The tour kicks off in October 13 and goes well into 2018.
Tickets for the Merrillville, IN show at Star Plaza Theatre on Saturday, November 11, 2017 go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10AM! You can get them HERE!
The tour will also come to Moline, Ill on Nov 4th, Muncie, Ind on Nov 9, and Rockford, Ill on Feb 15 of 2018 and
See the full list of dates below:
2017
Oct. 13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center
Oct. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric
Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
Oct. 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 4 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center
Nov. 9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium at Ball State University
Nov. 10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ LC Walker Arena
Nov. 11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre
Nov. 16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
Nov. 17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at the Classic Center
2018
Jan. 18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center
Jan. 19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center
Jan. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
Jan 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic
Jan. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater
Jan. 27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
Feb. 1 — Washington, DC @ Wharf
Feb. 2 — Salisbury, Md. @Wicomico Civic Center
Feb. 3 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware
Feb. 9 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
Feb. 10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center
Feb.16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center
Feb. 23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center
Feb. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
March 1 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena
March 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 8 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena
March 9 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center
March 10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
March 15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
March 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre
March 23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
March 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center
March 29 — Kingston, R.I. Ryan Center
March 30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
March 31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
April 19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center
April 20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center
April 21 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
April 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
April 27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
April 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
More INFO:
VENUE: Star Plaza Theatre
8001 Delaware Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
http://www.starplazatheatre.com
DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, 2017
TIME: 7:30 PM