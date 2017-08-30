Justin Moore Announces “Hell on a Highway Tour” with Special Guest Dylan Scott

Justin Moore announces his #HellOnAHighwayTour with special guest opener Dylan Scott!!!

The tour kicks off in October 13 and goes well into 2018.

Tickets for the Merrillville, IN show at Star Plaza Theatre on Saturday, November 11, 2017 go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10AM! You can get them HERE!

The tour will also come to Moline, Ill on Nov 4th, Muncie, Ind on Nov 9, and Rockford, Ill on Feb 15 of 2018 and

See the full list of dates below:

2017

Oct. 13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center

Oct. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric

Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

Oct. 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 4 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center

Nov. 9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium at Ball State University

Nov. 10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ LC Walker Arena

Nov. 11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre

Nov. 16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Nov. 17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at the Classic Center

2018

Jan. 18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center

Jan. 19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center

Jan. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

Jan 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic

Jan. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

Jan. 27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb. 1 — Washington, DC @ Wharf

Feb. 2 — Salisbury, Md. @Wicomico Civic Center

Feb. 3 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware

Feb. 9 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

Feb. 10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb.16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center

Feb. 23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center

Feb. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

March 1 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena

March 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 8 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena

March 9 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center

March 10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

March 15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

March 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre

March 23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

March 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

March 29 — Kingston, R.I. Ryan Center

March 30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

April 19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center

April 20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center

April 21 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

April 27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

April 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

More INFO:

VENUE: Star Plaza Theatre

8001 Delaware Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

http://www.starplazatheatre.com

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, 2017

TIME: 7:30 PM