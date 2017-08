The best are back on the beat!

Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine are back fighting crime – singing crime – in the promo video for season 13 of The Voice.

The retro teaser features all four judges, plus host Carson Daley (Lug Nut), fighting the good fight and showing off their ninja moves while donning some rad 70s-inspired fashion.

Based on this promo alone, I can tell this will be one heck of a season.

Billy Ray Cyrus will also be joining as his daughter’s advisor!