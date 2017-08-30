Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Rescues 72 Dogs After Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert headed to Houston with her MuttNation Foundation yesterday, rescuing 72 dogs their first day!
Lambert’s foundation deployed several trucks, vans and campers to assist in rescuing animals from flood waters following Hurricane Harvey.
As an animal lover myself, it’s comoforting to know that there are organizations geared towards helping animals, especially since I’m constantly reading about people leaving behind their pets, some even chained, as water levels continue to rise.
The foundation documented their efforts on Instagram, posting pics of the pups they were able to save.
MuttNation fans, thank you for your patience! What a day! Our team braved the weather to save these 72 precious pups in Harris County….including those born just yesterday!! 💗💗 We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends affected by #HurricaneHarvey! Please know that we are reading your comments and we reached out to several rescues this morning. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has donated!!! We are OVERWHELMED by your generosity!!! Our fans are simply the best! Thank you for your amazing support!! 💗🐶💗🐶💗🐶 Please, please, please continue to #PrayForTexas!!
The animals will be taken to dry shelters for the time being until waters recede and the recovery process begins.
Miranda personally took in a mama dog and her newborn puppies, sharing a sweet picture of her new roommates.
#Repost @mirandalambert ・・・ My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue
We’re wishing Miranda and MuttNation luck as they continue their brave work!