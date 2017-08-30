Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Rescues 72 Dogs After Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert headed to Houston with her MuttNation Foundation yesterday, rescuing 72 dogs their first day!

Lambert’s foundation deployed several trucks, vans and campers to assist in rescuing animals from flood waters following Hurricane Harvey.

As an animal lover myself, it’s comoforting to know that there are organizations geared towards helping animals, especially since I’m constantly reading about people leaving behind their pets, some even chained, as water levels continue to rise.

The foundation documented their efforts on Instagram, posting pics of the pups they were able to save.

 

The animals will be taken to dry shelters for the time being until waters recede and the recovery process begins.

Miranda personally took in a mama dog and her newborn puppies, sharing a sweet picture of her new roommates.

 

We’re wishing Miranda and MuttNation luck as they continue their brave work!

 

 

