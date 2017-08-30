The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Headed To China!

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Victoria's Secret models (L-R) Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during finale of the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Earl's Court exhibition centre on December 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

The Victoria Secret models will be taking over China this November.

VS announced that its 2017 fashion show will take place in Shanghai!

This is the first time the show will be held in Asia.

Previously, models walked the runway in Paris, Cannes, London, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Casting for the show is currently underway with 14 official Angels already confirmed. Famous sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid will walk the show again although it is unclear if fellow model Kendall Jenner will join them.

The show will air November 28th on CBS!

