20 Colleges With The Happiest Students!

When deciding on a college, you take a lot into consideration: distance from home, cost of attending, curriculum, majors, etc.

Oftentimes however, we forget the one most important factor – happiness.

Happiness is an important and should definitely be weighed into such a major decision. After all, you’ll be spending 4-years there after all!

The Princeton Review recently conducted its annual survey of almost 400 universities across the country asking students one simple question, “how happy are you.”

The happiest students were found at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, which also held the honor in 2014 and 2015, slipping to #2 briefly in 2016.

In 2014, the university attributed students’ happiness to five main factors: a balance between academic life and personal well-being, affordability, diversity, a non-competitive academic community, and the allure of the city of Nashville.

Rice University in Houston, TX came in at second and while the city has been hit with a tragedy right now, this assures us that they’ll get back on their feet in no time.

No IL schools made the cut, which tells you something, I’m sure.

Check out the full list below:

1. Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

2. Rice University, Houston, TX

3. University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

4. Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

5. College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA

6. Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 7. Colby College, Waterville, ME

8. Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH

9. University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

10. Clemson University, Clemson, SC

11. St. John’s College, Annapolis, MD

12. University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

13. Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT

14. University of California-Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA

15. University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

16. Washington College, Chestertown, MD

17. Auburn University, Auburn, AL

18. Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY

19. Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA

20. Clark University, Worcester, MA