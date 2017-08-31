Brett Young: ‘My Dog Looks Like A Cotton Ball On A String!”

Brett Young isn’t a small guy.

He stands at 6 foot 6, so why does he have a dog that he could probably fit into the palm of his hand?

Young told Stylz and Roman that he actually bought the Teacup Pomeranian for an ex-girlfriend, but when they broke up, she moved into an apartment that didn’t allow pets.

But, they’re sharing custody now! LOL!

He joked that when he walks his dog, it looks like he’s walking a cotton ball on a string!

Young also opened up about how it is to tour with Lady Antebellum, what he’s planning for his next tattoo, Hurricane Harvey and more!

