Kip Moore has had it with scammers

Being an artist isn’t always flowers & daisies, especially when scammers are targeting your fans. Kip Moore LOVES his fans, and he’s been battling online scammers praying on them for AWHILE (we’re talking two years).

But Kip has HAD IT. Although he’s addressed the issue before, he’s pleading with fans now to really look at the profile before engaging with an account that claims to be him.

“My profile has a blue check, it is the only profile with a blue check, if you’re not getting message from that blue check, it’s not my profile.”

And when he addressed the issue last year…



And the year before that…



Kip won’t ask for money, & says he doesn’t send personal messages. Don’t fall for the scammers!