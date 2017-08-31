Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Wendy From River Forest

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Wendy, today’s contestant on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge, is a music teacher.

Did that help her any in her showdown with Roman?

If you want to test your skills against Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!

  1. Hillary Scott is up for a DOVE Gospel Award.  They’ll be given out later this year,  What band is she a part of? (Lady Antebellum)
  2. Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” won Choice Country Song a couple of weeks back at the Teen Choice Awards. What sport did Hunt play when he was in high school back in Georgia? (Football)
  3. The members of this group brought their wives on stage to sing H.O.L.Y. to them at a recent show in Chicago.  Who was it? (Florida Georgia Line)
  4. Michael Ray appeared as himself on this CMT series….which is based around the country music business. What show is it? (Nashville)
  5. Shania Twain will play the United Center in May 2018. What was the name of her 1997 album that became the best-selling country music album, the best-selling studio album by a female act, and the bestselling album by a Canadian? ( Come on Over)
