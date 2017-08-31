Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Wendy From River Forest

Wendy, today’s contestant on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge, is a music teacher.
Did that help her any in her showdown with Roman?
If you want to test your skills against Roman, email Mornings@US99.com!
- Hillary Scott is up for a DOVE Gospel Award. They’ll be given out later this year, What band is she a part of? (Lady Antebellum)
- Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” won Choice Country Song a couple of weeks back at the Teen Choice Awards. What sport did Hunt play when he was in high school back in Georgia? (Football)
- The members of this group brought their wives on stage to sing H.O.L.Y. to them at a recent show in Chicago. Who was it? (Florida Georgia Line)
- Michael Ray appeared as himself on this CMT series….which is based around the country music business. What show is it? (Nashville)
- Shania Twain will play the United Center in May 2018. What was the name of her 1997 album that became the best-selling country music album, the best-selling studio album by a female act, and the bestselling album by a Canadian? ( Come on Over)