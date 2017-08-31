Six Flags Great America To Debut Largest Loop Coaster in 2018!

Six Flags is getting their biggest, boldest, loopiest ride yet!

The theme park will add their largest loop coaster in the spring of 2018!

According to a press release, “world-record breaking attraction will take riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending them completely upside down for plenty of wicked hang-time.”

“Six Flags continues to prove that innovation is in our DNA and we are thrilled to introduce yet another world-record breaking coaster to our impressive arsenal of thrill rides,” said Park President Hank Salemi. “Standing at 100 feet tall, this is an experience our guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet. With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions.”

The parks 16th coaster will include 360 degree revolutions with multiple inversions, 32 seats with guests seated back-to-back and face-to-face, and inverted hang-time with riders suspended upside down.

The soon-to-be-named ride will be located in the Mardi Gras area of the park. Click HERE for more info about the coaster!

