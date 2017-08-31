Watch The Moment Little Big Town Find Out They’re Getting Inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame

Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton are all major stars that have all been inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame.

Little Big Town is about to join the ranks!

The group is being honored with a star on the Music City Walk of Fame on September 14th at 1pm.

The Music City Walk of Fame was founded in 2006 and pays tribute to artists of all genre who have made a significant mark on the music industry and have a bond/connection to music city.

When you think about it that way, it’s not wonder that LBT is being honored this year.

They’ll receive the the star alongside Tom Ryman and Lula C. Naff, both of whom had vital roles in creating and developing the Ryman Auditiorium where LBT is currently performing a multi-date residency.

The induction is free to the public so if you are in the area, feel free to attend!

Watch the cute moment where they read the teleprompter announcement and realize that they’re being honored!