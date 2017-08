We got word yesterday that Eric Church is again changing the landscape, on his own terms. First we got “Mr. Misunderstood” as a surprise album that arrived with ZERO warning.

NOW?

He’s releasing over 100 brand-new LIVE recordings from his Holdin’ My Own tour (we saw it in Chicago a few months ago).

The folks at Apple Music are releasing the first 30 songs tomorrow (an exclusive partnership), with the rest coming later in September on all streaming platforms.

O. M. G.

Can’t wait!