Blue Chip Text Giveaway – US*99 First Listen Concert with Kip Moore

Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana wants to give you free tickets to Kip Moore’s SOLD OUT concert September 14th in Chicago, IL and passes to meet & greet with Kip Moore himself! All you have to do is come in to Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana Friday September 1st & text the secret code found inside the It’s Vegas Baby! lounge to 44995. While you’re there, check out the Blue Chair Bay Country Night show ($5 Cover) starting at 10:30pm.

You can also enter the contest by filling out the form below!