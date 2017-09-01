Blue Chip Text Giveaway – US*99 First Listen Concert with Kip Moore

Filed Under: Kip Moore

Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana wants to give you free tickets to Kip Moore’s SOLD OUT concert September 14th in Chicago, IL and passes to meet & greet with Kip Moore himself! All you have to do is come in to Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana Friday September 1st & text the secret code found inside the It’s Vegas Baby! lounge to 44995. While you’re there, check out the Blue Chair Bay Country Night show ($5 Cover) starting at 10:30pm.

You can also enter the contest by filling out the form below!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live