11 Times Brett Eldredge and His Dog Edgar Were Simply the Best

By Scott T. Sterling
It has been said that a dog is man’s best friend.
Country star Brett Eldredge and his pup Edgar prove that point a million times over, with the inseparable pair making for a great team in life and on social media.
Related: Miranda Lambert’s 9 Most Adorable Pet Posts
Edgar even travels with Brett on tour, in part to make sure that the singer doesn’t get into too much trouble out on the road.
Edgar has clearly become the star attraction on Eldredge’s Instagram account, generating countless likes, comments, and even his own Instagram account.
Settle in and enjoy the 11 times Brett Eldredge and Edgar were simply the best.
Where it all began…
You know you’re country music royalty when you have your own street art mural in Nashville.
Friends who sing together, stay together.
Going all in before a show on National Dog Day.
Enjoying the dog days of summer down at the beach.
Fall can be fun, too.
Being there for your buddy during the rough times is always important.
Making memories that will last forever.
Celebrating the most important holidays together is key. Also, ice cream.
In case there was any question as to who’s really running the show around here.
Say goodnight, friends.