***WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE!***

Danielle Bregoli known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl has released her new music video for her recent single that was leaked recently.It’s her first full-length music video for “These Heaux” which is named “Bhad Bhabie”. She struts her stuff in an average looking neighborhood, dissing on her haters and poking fun what looks to be Kylie Jenner. Oh boy, there’s some fightin’ words in this video!