Chicagoland Teacher And 4-Time Cancer Survivor Gets Surprise Kiss Backstage From Tim McGraw With US*99

Last night, I had the opportunity to do something truly special for someone who deserves it THE MOST.

Jill, a Morton East high school teacher in Cicero, is a 4-time cancer survivor who is battling AGAIN. Through it all, she’s been a beacon of strength and love. You’d never know she is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Again.

When I learned of her story and that she was a HUGE Tim McGraw fan, weaving his lyrics & songs into her teachings, I knew just the surprise to brighten her day.

She had no clue any of this was happening… Until it did.

She deserved it all & more!

We love you, Jill.

Faith, Jill & Tim (photo courtesy of Big Machine/Arista Records)

