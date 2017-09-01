Join Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels & Justin Moore For a Ride in The Latest Episode of “THE PICKUP”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Continuing the tradition of bringing you the latest in country music news, “The Pickup” starts off with an announcement from country music icon Dolly Parton. She will be releasing her first ever children’s album, I Believe in You, with proceeds to benefit her Imagination Library which provides books to over one million children in four different countries. A digital version will be available on September 29. Grab a physical copy everywhere on October 13. Stay tuned for the next episode, where Parton gives “The Pickup” the inside scoop on the album.

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels will be hosting his fourth charity dinner to support The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit funded by Daniels in an effort to better the lives of veterans. The dinner will be held in Nashville on September 19 and will feature performances by Daniels, Craig Morgan, Scooter Brown and more.

Sara Evans has released her eighth studio album, Words, and, coincidentally, the 14 song collection featured tracks written by 14 female songwriters, including Evans. She recently performed the lead single, “Marquee Sign,” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with help from her 14-year-old daughter on backup vocals.

“The Pickup” is celebrating with previous Pickup and Coming artist Lucas Hoge on his album Dirty South debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales Chart.

It has been six years since Hank Williams Jr. was featured on Monday Night Football and Bocephus is finally back. In a Pickup Exclusive, he talks about how the song was one of his career highlights and more. Be sure to tune in to the next episode where Florida Georgia Line talk exclusively with “The Pickup” before filming the new opening scenes.

“The Pickup” was on hand for the ACM Honors red carpet and got the chance to speak with Charles Esten regarding the hit television series “Nashville,” Chris Janson about hearing himself on the radio, and legendary actress Jane Seymour shared details about her friendship with the late Glen Campbell. ACM Honors airs Friday, Sept 15th at 9pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

Last time, “The Pickup” took you inside Sun Diner, Nashville’s first ever 24-hour diner, which pays tribute to Elvis and all of the other acts on Sun Records. In this episode, “The Pickup” gives you a look at their distinctive menu.

