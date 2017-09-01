Luggage Cover That’s a Giant Picture of Your Face

By Kasper

Here’s a new way to guarantee no one accidentally grabs your suitcase at baggage claim . . . and probably guarantees the airline won’t lose your bag because they CAN’T miss it.

A company called Firebox.com just started selling luggage covers that are giant pictures of YOUR FACE.  You upload a photo, they make the cover, and it stretches over your bag to make sure there’s NO question who it belongs to.

It’s actually kind of a brilliant way to make sure your suitcase stands out . . . and they start at just $26.

 

 

